Ujjain: Country’s first cleanliness robot ‘CLEAN O’ gets into the act

Robot developed by MIT students to spread ‘clean message’ at all wards

Ujjain: The first cleanliness awareness robot of the country ‘CLEAN O’ collaborated by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and Mahakal Group of Technology (MIT) was inaugurated on Wednesday by mayor Meena Jonwal and MIT chairman, Praveen Vashishth. This robot will go to all 54 wards of the city to spread the message of cleanliness. It will also answer cleanliness related queries of the citizens and educate people about separation of dry and wet waste. Apart from this, it will also ask citizens about cleanliness arrangements in their areas and record feedback. The robot will inform residents about waste dumping areas. The robot has been built by MIT students Prabhat Shelke, Anuj Sharma, Yuvraj Singh Solanki, Hitesh Mawar and Manthan Chaurishi , under the guidance of Prof Mukesh Shinde.

Mayor and CMC inspect cleanliness arrangements

The city’s cleanliness arrangements are being constantly inspected by mayor Meena Jonwal and Commissioner Municipal Corporation (CMC) Dr Vijay Kumar J. The mayor and CMC inspected Naghiri Haat Bazaar, Haat Bazaar near Cosmos Mall, Nanakheda and nearby areas on Wednesday. Here, they gaveinstructions to maintain proper cleanliness arrangements, clean drains, the Nanakheda police station premises and old vehicles parked outside it. They also gave orders to remove vegetable carts in the Haat Bazaar area on non Haat days.

Mayor inspects morning cleanliness arrangements

The mayor inspected the morning cleanliness arrangements along with health committee in-charge Mangilaal Kadel and MIC member Durga Chaudhary. They inspected the railway colony, Neelganga main road, Hanuman Naka, Madhavganj sulabh complex and toilet arrangements at Golden petrol pump and Bharat petrol pump. The mayor instructed to empty dustbins on time and maintain proper cleanliness arrangements. She also inspected Government High School Madhavganj and Government higher secondary school Madhavganj giving orders to install a water tank in the schools, as well as to clean drains in the area.

CMC inspects cleanliness arrangements, asks for positive feedback

Commissioner Municipal Corporation (CMC) Dr Vijay Kumar J inspected cleanliness arrangements at Dewas Gate and Nanakheda bus stand, railway station, Madhav club road and vegetable market at Bhargava marg. He also inspected public toilets in these areas. He instructed officials to remove an illegal kiosk at Dewas Gate bus stand, and close the open chamber at bus stand square. At Madhav Club road, the CMC gave instructions to clear the illegal parking and fine garages which were spreading waste. CMC also appealed to the citizens to give a positive feedback to questions asked under the Swacchta Survey 2018, so that the city could become number one.