Ujjain: Corruption charges levelled against PWD officer

Ujjain: All India Human Rights Vigilance Committee state secretary Harish Singh Gudpaliya demanded the divisional commissioner and district collector to order an enquiry into corruption to the tune of lakhs of rupees n prevailing in the public works department (PWD).

In a statement Gudpaliya levelled allegations against PWD executive engineer GP Patel and UDC Swami Madam of corruption of lakh of rupees. He alleged that non-resident houses MR/ MOW Tarana contract was given to a fake construction agency MS Infra at the rate below 40 percent from March 2017 to 2018 by Patel and Swami Madam for scam of lakhs of rupees.

Earlier, Jila Panchayat president Mahesh Parmar, exposed huge corruption in construction work going on in Tarana under PWD. According to the rules, the fake construction agency has still not been blacklisted. Sudpaliya further charged that the security FDR for the contract of MR/ MOW was also in the name of Swami Madam.

Yet no serious action against the fake construction company MS Infra was taken by the officials. The government building dismantling work was still being continued by the fake company even after the end of the contract. Presently PWD contract vehicle (MP 13 CC 1060) was also on the name of Swami Madam, he alleged seekingfair investigation of this case.