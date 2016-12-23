Ujjain: Cool wind from hills leaves Ujjain shivering

Ujjain: Continuous snowfall in higher reaches of Himalaya and northern India has led to an increase in chill in the district. Cold winds coming from hilly areas have led to a dip in temperature. For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the city recorded minimum temperature of 7.5 degree Celsius.

According to weather observer Deepak Gupta, maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degree Celsius. The chill in weather has affected daily routine of school goers and employees. People are moving around covered in woollen jackets and sweaters. People were seen enjoying sunlight amid fog and mist.

Fog also affected traffic movement. Due to low visibility, vehicles moved at snarl’s pace. The fog engulfed the city till 8am thus delaying several trains. Malwa Express, Somnath Jabalpur Express and Shanti Express were said to be running behind owing to low visibility.

The cold weather has provided a bit of relief to students. The administration has already ordered change in timing of schools up to class VIII. This has allowed tiny-tots to stay in warm beds for a bit longer in the morning.

Farmers too are happy owing to rising chill in atmosphere as it is beneficial for wheat and gram corps. The change in weather has also resulted in an increased rush in shops dealing in woollen clothes and Tibetan Market at Agar Road.