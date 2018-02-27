Ujjain: Contractual health workers light lamps with blood as indefinite strike enters eighth day

Ujjain: The indefinite strike organised by the Madhya Pradesh Contractual Health Workers Union entered its eighth day on Monday with the Contractual Health Workers Union, Ujjain and Madhya Pradesh Contractual Joint Struggle Forum lighting a lamp with blood to remove the ‘darkness in contracts’ and show the Government a way to regularize them.

The Madhya Pradesh Contractual Joint Struggle Forum’s district unit started their protest demanding permanent jobs and reinstatement of expelled workers under one banner from Monday. The union include the health department, zila panchayants, e-governance, sarv shiksha Abhiyan, Ujjain Municipal Corporation and sports department. Many basic facilities have been affected due to the strike.

Contractual Health Workers Union district president Ashwin Pandya stated “the government has been exploiting talented workers who have been selected after clearing tough examinations like Vyapam for the past 15 years. The Government should give permanent jobs to all contractual workers as it has to teachers and daily wage workers. It must also reinstate workers expelled due to misunderstandings.

Cooperative workers give memorandum to MP

Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Society Federation (MPCSF) workers who have been on an indefinite strike handed over a memorandum to Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya and asked him to write a letter to the Government to fulfill their demands. Malviya assured the workers to help in every possible way. The cooperative workers will hold a foot march on Tuesday and give a memorandum “signed in blood” to the Chief Minister. MPCSF district secretary Kamal Singh Rajawat, Anwar patel, Ashok Singh, Vinod Sharma, Prahlad Singh, Arjun Singh Shaktawat, Nanak Ram, Sajjad Qureshi, Nagendra Singh and other workers were present in large numbers while the memorandum was handed over.

Health workers protest in Bhopal

Under the banner of Bahuddeshiya Swasthya Karamchari Sangh, health workers of the city reached Bhopal on Monday to fulfill of their demands like discrepancies in salary, regularization of temporary employees of RCH and Malaria Department and get salaries equivalent to that of a permanent employee. There they played the ‘damru’ and prayed to Lord Shiva to give the administration wisdom. These workers were led by the union’s district unit president MR Mansuri and SP Ahirwar.