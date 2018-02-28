Ujjain: Contractual, cooperative workers continue strikes

Ujjain: In view of the elections to be held later this year, not only have the BJP, Congress and other parties have become active, but various government employees also taken to the roads to get their demands fulfilled. Routine Government work has been badly affected with striking workers resorting to novel means of protest.

For example contractual workers protesting under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Contractual Joint Struggle Forum (MPCJSF) held a symbolic funeral procession of the contractual policy on Tuesday. The workers gathered at their main striking place Samajik Nyay Parisar and the funeral procession was held from Chamunda Mata Temple to CMHO office. Cremation of the contractual policy was also done at Samajik Nyay Parisar. The contractual workers are striking to fulfill their demand for permanent jobs and reinstatement of expelled employees. MPCJSF district president Ashwin Pandya and secretary Pankaj Tilwankar said the Madhya Pradesh Government had beeb exploiting contractual workers for the past 15 years and now MPCJSF was up in arms against it.

On the other hand, cooperative workers demonstrated in front of RTO on the 6th day of their strike and wrote a letter written with blood as ink to the Chief Minister for fulfillment of their demands. A large number of cooperative society and cooperative bank workers were present on this occasion. Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Society Federation district president KP Jhala informed that the District Cooperative Central bank workers demonstrated demanding fulfillment as per the seventh pay commission. The cooperative workers also held a march on foot from Bharatpuri. Cooperative workers have been striking for their four demands which includes district cadre pay scale, transfer, allowing one seller to run two Government fair price shops and considering computer operators as clerks.