Ujjain: Congressmen, women protest license to liquor shops

Ujjain: Hundreds of women and Congressmen on Friday protested against granting licenses to liquor shops near religious places in the city.

People under the leadership of All-India Congress Committee member and former spokesperson of Pradesh Congress Committee Noori Khan gathered at a liquor shop at Kshir Sagar and staged dharna there. People also raised slogans against the state government.

Congressmen then handed over a memorandum in the name of CM Chauhan to tehsildar Meena Pal demanding a ban on liquor in the state. On this occasion Virendra Gosar, Imran Khan, Arif Ali, Rahul Tomar, Iqbal Khan, Raja Khan, Dheeraj Singh Panwar, Shakti Singh and their supporters were present.

Swarnim Bharat Manch condemns Cong move

Swarnim Bharat Manch condemned the move of the Congress, calling it politically motivated. Head Dinesh Shrivastava said Swarnim Bharat Manch had been demanding removal of slaughterhouses and wine shops in the city. He made it clear that the city was having the status of holy city since 2005 and orders were also issued to close the slaughter places. There was no need to demand the same further, he added.

Awadheshpuri Maharaj writes to CM

Paramhans Awadhesh Puri Maharaj also wrote a letter in this regard to the CM demanding a ban on liquor in the state as well as to make Ujjain a holy city in letter and spirit. The seer commented that once MP adopted total prohibition, there would be no necessity to run schemes like Ladli Laxmi Yojana. “If prohibition can be successfully implemented in Gujarat and Bihar, then why can’t Madhya Pradesh set an example in this context?” he asked the CM in the letter.