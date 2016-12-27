Ujjain: Congressmen sit on dharna seeking probe

Ujjain: Congressmen sat on a symbolic dharna for over three hours here in front of Kothi Palace, on Monday, demanding an enquiry into the alleged irregularities in disbursement of honorarium to the panch.

Those expressing their views during the dharna included Congress leaders Manohar Bairagi, Batuk Shankar Joshi, Rajendra Bharati, Anant Naryanam Meena, Mahesh Parmar, Bharat Porwal, Vivek Yadav, Surendra Marmat etc.

Bharat Porwal, vice-president, Zilla Panchayat, said that they had been raising the demand for a long time, but the administration was paying no attention. They would launch an aggressive agitation soon if the authorities continued to overlook the grievances of the panch. After the dharna, the protesters handed over a memorandum to SDM Kshitij Sharma.