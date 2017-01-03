Ujjain: Congress to stage demo on Jan 6 against demonetization

Ujjain: Hundreds of Congress party workers from all eight assembly segments of the Ujjain-Alote parliamentary constituency are expected to join a massive demonstration, which the District Congress Committee (urban and rural) has planned for January 6.

A preparatory meeting convened at DCC headquarters on Monday took on record various arrangements. It was informed that the event has been organised to highlight the woes and inconveniences of people during post-demonetisation imposed by the Narendra Modi government.

The demonstration will be held at 12 pm at Shahid Park. Assembly-wise observers will be appointed. A separate meeting of Congress Corporators’ Group in Ujjain Municipal Corporation was also organised at the same venue.

Those present in these meetings include Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman KK Mishra, former MP Premchand Guddu and Satya Narayan Pawar, DCC chief Anant Narayan Meena (urban) and Jai Singh Darbar (rural), former MLAs Ramlal Malviya and Babulal Malviya, Zila Panchayat president Mahesh Parmar, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Vasishtha etc.