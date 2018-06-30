Ujjain: Congress to protest against BJP national president Amit Shah

Ujjain: Congress plans to protest against BJP national president Amit Shah when he visits the city on July 14 to flag off ‘jan ashirwad yatra’. Madhya Pradesh Congress in charge Deepak Babariya who was in the city on Friday was informed about the party plan by unorganized workers Congress committee district president Deepak Mehare and Bharat Porwal.

Congress workers wish to highlight their resentment over the murder of Tulsi Prajapat of Ujjain in Gujarat a couple of years ago in which Congress alleged that Shah had a role to play.

They also informed Babariya that how Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was creating problems in the payment of dues to Vinod Mill workers. Observer Dr Sudhanshu Tripathi, divisional observer Rahul Richariya and Rajesh Patel were present at Circuit House.