Ujjain: Congress stages protest against soaring oil, gas prices

Ujjain: During a protest organized by Congress over soaring oil prices at several place in city on Wednesday Kamal Singh Patel, Congress district rural president said, “Petrol, Diesel and LPG prices have been soaring by the day and has even broken previous benchmarks of the past several years.”

He said that BJP which is ruling both centre and state is not taking actions to control the price rise. He added “BJP has even denied curbing the excise duty of petroleum and allied products while BJP had declared in his manifesto to curb the prices of petroleum products. They have done nothing but fooled the innocent public of this country.”

During the protest, organised at Jawasiya village Talod road, state congress secretary Chetan Yadav and block president Suresh Choudhary also addressed the gathering. Members submitted a memorandum addressed to governor to nayab tehsildar. Veenu Kushwah, Umesh Sengar, Raja Thakur, Ajit Singh Thakur and other party members were present on the occasion.

Madhavnagar Block Congress Committee too registered their anger against the incessantly rising oil and LPG prices under President Ashok Udaiwal. Members burned the effigy of Prime Minister and Chief Minister during protest. Mahesh Soni, Chetan Yadav, Sanjay Thakur, Jitendra Tilkar, Om Bharadwaj, Ravi Bhadouriya, Deepak Mehre, Rajendra Vashishta and several other members were present.

Daulatganj Sarafa Block and Maharajwada Block Cogress jointly organised a protest against oil and gas price hikes. Muzeeb Supariwala from Daulatganj block and Shravan Sharma from Maharajwada block expressed resentment against the government policies. Mahesh Soni, Maya Trivedi, Sultan Lala, Noori Khan and other members were present during the protests.

Indiranagar block congress organised protest at Agar road under president Advocate Tabrez Khan. Members asked citizens to use their voting rights in the upcoming assembly election and show this authoritative government the power of common man. City president Mahesh Soni, Azad Yadav, Maya Trivedi, Ravi Rai, Vicky Yadav, Shiv Lashkari and other members were present on the ocassion.

Jivajiganj unit of congress staged protest, at Namdarpura square, under president Mukesh Bhati in which senior party leaders participated and raised slogans against incumbent government. Similarly Block congress committee Ghatiya registered their protest against the rising oil prices under the leadership of former MLA Ramlal Malviya. Members also submitted memorandum addressed governor to nayab tehsildar.

In Tajpur a protest was organised under the leadership of Krishi Upaj Mandi vice president and block congress president Sheru Patel. They condemned the policies of incumbent government and inability to handle the issue of fuel and gas price hike properly.