Ujjain: Congress sees red on UMC’s spree to enter record book

Ujjain: Claiming that BJP-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Board has gone bankrupt, main opposition party Congress on Thursday opposed the board’s move to spend a large sum on forming a human chain so that UMC could make an entry into Golden Book of World Records.

Leader of Opposition in UMC Rajendra Vasishtha along with party corporators visited Kshipra river, Rudra Sagar and other localities to expose claims of BJP-led board that they will secure a certificate the ‘Golden Book of World Records’ by forming a human chain in the shape of Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacle. They have claimed that it will be the largest human chain of the world.

The participants will also be administered an oath to make ‘Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan’ successful. The UMC will organise the event on Friday at 7.30 am at Nanakheda Stadium. Mayor, Speaker and Commissioner have already appealed to the people to turn up in large number to ensure its success.

Meanwhile, Congress Corporators Group has objected to spending lakhs of rupees on the said event and termed it as an unnecessary burden on the citizens. Vasishtha said that financial condition of the UMC is quite weak. The authorities concerned had to encash fixed deposit to make both ends meet. “Presently, the monthly income of UMC is Rs 30 crore whereas they are spending Rs 50 crore…Rs 20 crore is yet to be paid to contractors…most of the development and construction activities have come to a standstill,” Vasishtha alleged. He also pooh-poohed UMC leaders for using the name of Mahatma Gandhi for cheap publicity.