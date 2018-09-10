Ujjain: Congress seeks support for bandh, takes out rally

Akhil Bharatiya Congress Committee gave a Bharat bandh call over hike in fuel prices and alleged corruption in Rafael deal. District Congress committee urged businessmen, public transporters, schools and petrol pumps to shut their work to protest against the issues associated with public interest. District Congress head (urban) Mahesh Soni and rural head Kamal Patel instructed party workers to persuade the city dwellers to support the bandh.

Congress leaders took out a rally on Sunday and appealed citizens to stand by them in the public interest. District Congress spokesperson Vivek Gupta informed that senior leaders of the party Santyanarayan Panwar, Mahohar Bairagi, Batukshankar Joshi, Ramlal Malviya, Rajendra Bharti, Anantnarayan Meena, Rajendra Vashishtha, Azad Yadav, Chetan Yadav, Yogesh Sharma, Maya Trivedi, Chandrabhansingh Chandel and other leaders participated in the rally and seek support from city dwellers.

Youth Congress burns PM’s effigy

Hundreds of members of district youth Congress Committee burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the leadership of district head Amit Sharma and shouted anti government slogans condemning it for raising fuel prices and corruption in Rafael deal.

BJP condemns ‘bandh’ call given by Congress

Defending party BJP leader Surendra Sankha said that Congress call for bandh has no basis and is only a political stunt. He completely denied corruption in Rafael deal. While BJP senior leader Dr Ghanshyam Sharma criticised the bandh call of Congress and told that Congress is trying politicise baseless issues as it is losing its mass base. He told that citizens across nation are satisfied and appreciate bold decisions taken by Union Government but if Congress tries to trigger unrest by organising bandh, people of the country will give it proper answer in the coming election.