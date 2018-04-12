Ujjain: Congress men ‘gherao’ SP office

Ujjain: Several Congress men led by Ujjain Lok Sabha Youth Congress President Hemant Singh Chauhan ‘gheraoed’ the office of the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday, and handed over a memorandum to ASP Manish Khatri.

This was being done to protest against the continuous harassment of congress leaders and workers, by the police administration and also against prohibiting Nagda’s opposition leader Subodh Swami along with 6 other corporators from indulging in any kind of demonstration and taking action against them under section 107/116 for political malice.

They alleged that the police had tried to suppress the protest by imposing criminal clauses on the protesters and political malice charges were slapped on them by Nagda TI Ajay Verma. They demanded that a complete investigation should be done in this case. Cong men also said that if this was repeated, they would stage grand protests.

Former MLA Ramlal Malviya, AICC member Noori Khan, Yogesh Meena, Omprakash Maurya, Dhiraj Singh Panwar, Gufran Lala, Nasir Khan, Tosif Sheikh, Vaibhav Singh, Ajay Meena, Sanjay Yadav, Narendra Malviya, Sonu Rathore, Rajpal Singh, Shivpal Singh and other congress leaders were present.