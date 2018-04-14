Ujjain: Congress men and farmers protest at Krishi Upaj Mandi

Ujjain: Farmers stopped Mandi proceedings and staged a protest at Krishi Upaj Mandi in lieu of their demands and complaints like implementation of a faulty Bhawantar scheme, farmers not benefitting from the scheme and not getting information on buying crops through SMS. The protest was organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) in the presence of district president, Jai Singh Darbar.

Addressing farmers, Mandi vice president Sheru Patel said the entire Bhawantar scheme was a fraudulent one by the Madhya Pradesh Government. He further said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had given false hope to the farmers in the name of various schemes, where in reality they were not getting payments from the Bhawantar scheme. “Farmers do not receive any information about the sale of chana, masoor and mustard. Garlic is also being sold at low prices,” he added. Patel requested farmers not to tolerate the injustice done to them. `

After the protest, a memorandum addressed to governor and collector was also handed over to a senior administrative officer. Zila Panchayat President Mahesh Parmar, former MLA Ramlal Malviya, Hemant Singh Chauhan, Vicky Yadav, Mandi Director Kamal Singh Hirawat, Maya Trivedi, Ravi Rai, Vasudev Rawal, Babusingh Panwar, Madan Lal Gujarati, Tejkaran Malviya, Sanjay Verma, Bahadur Singh Depan, Umesh Patel, Gabbar Thakur, Javed Patel, Kailash Jat, Yash Patel, Mahesh Patel, Dharmendra Baghela, Jagdish Meena and other farmers were present along with Congress men.