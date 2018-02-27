Ujjain: Congress leaders interact with residents during nagar sampark abhiyan

Ujjain: Congress ‘nagar sampark abhiyan’ was organised in ward 2 and ward 53 on Monday. At the onset of the ‘abhiyan’ the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was garlanded at Piplinaka square. Under the abhiyan, residents complained about increasing inflation, bills and lack of cleanliness.

Nagar sampark abhiyan committee member, Deepak Mehre informed that under the leadership of central supervisor Rajesh Patel and District Congress Committee president (urban) Anantnarayan Meena, congressmen spoke to residents of various colonies of ward 2 like Mahavir nagar, Hari Colony, Moti Nagar and Lalbai Phoolbai area. Here the residents complained about high electricity charges, lack of cleanliness, dirtiness, problems related to ration cards and inability to avail of the Prime Minister Housing Scheme.

In ward 53, Nagar Sampark Abhiyan was done in the evening. Here the residents of Malanwasa displayed anger over the lack of cleanliness in the area. They were also displeased with the corporator. In Mahananda Nagar, residents complained about high electricity bills. In Anand nagar too people complained about cleanliness, ration cards and pension.

In the campaign, Hafiz Qureshi, Rajendra Bharti, Ajad Yadav, Bharat Porwal, Mahesh Soni, Vikki Yadav, Yogesh Sharma, Ajeetsingh Thakur, Maya Trivedi and other congress leaders were present. Due to festival of Holi, the nagar sampark abhiyan has been stopped for now. According to Mehre, it will resume from March 3.