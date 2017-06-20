Ujjain: Congress leaders demonstrate against dirty water supply

Ujjain: Protesting against supply of contaminated and malodorous water, Congress leaders staged a ‘dharna’ at the office of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), with demonstrations and anti government placards, led by opposition leaders, Rajendra Vashishtha and Maya Trivedi.

Congress leaders also alleged that with the consent of BJP leaders, potable water is being sold in many areas of the city through tankers. They also raised questions on the status of the Narmada-Kshipra link project. Congress corporators asked the mayor about water tanks and submersible pumps purchased during the ‘Simhasth’. The leaders also demanded the mayor’s resignation.

Corporators also blamed UMC administration for low pressure of water in slum areas and in many colonies of the city. Meena Tilkar, Tarabai Malviya, Rekha Gehlot, Rajendra Kuwal, Gulnaz Khan, Himmatlal Dewada, Sapana Sankhala, Vijay Singh Darbar and other leaders met municipal commissioner Ashish Singh and submitted a memorandum. Vashishtha told the commissioner to repair hand pumps already installed and keep wells, ponds and other water sources clean.

Contaminated water supplied on Monday

Dirty and malodorous water of river Kanha was supplied with the water of river Kshipra on Monday. The public health department arranged to supply water from the floating pumping station at Gaughat, but the supplied water was very dirty and muddy. According to insiders the government Kanha diversion project, proved to be a damp squib and mixing of both waters could not be stopped.

Patients of water generated diseases increased in district hospital

A marked increase was reported in the number of patients suffering from water generated diseases. According to information, 50 to 60 patients suffering from jaundice and dehydration are being examined by the doctors at the civil hospital. The number patients in private hospitals and other small clinic with similar symptoms are increasing by the day.