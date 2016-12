Ujjain: Congress leader Noori Khan and her supporters interrupted traffic at Topkhana Square and Begambagh Colony Square and started raising slogans against president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Kamlesh Tiwari.

They also burnt his effigy. The police registered a case against Khan and her supporters Arif, Imran Hela, Vaseem and Moyasi among others under sections 341,188 and 147 of the IPC.