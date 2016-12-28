Ujjain: Congress leader booked for molestation; fair probe demand by lawyers, Congress men

Ujjain: A case of molestation was lodged against Congress leader Jiwan Singh Chouhan, who was representative of ex-MP Premchand Guddu.

After intervention of superintendent of police MS Verma, the statement of the victim, a volunteer of Congress Seva Dal, was recorded by mahila police station TI Rekha Verma, following which an FIR against Chouhan was lodged. The victim knew Jiwan Singh for the last five years who allegedly threatened and sexually exploited her. He also reportedly tried to grab her house and ornaments. The police started investigation in this regard.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Bar Association and Congress leaders met DIG Rakesh Gupta and handed over a memorandum seeking a fair probe in the matter. Association chief Yogesh Vyas said the so-called victim in question had also lodged a complaint in the CM Helpline and an enquiry was ordered then. CSP Shakuntala Ruhel conducted the enquiry and found no substance in the accusations made by her, he added.