Ujjain: Congress conducts City Contact Campaign
Ujjain: Congress conducted a ‘City contact campaign’ on Sunday under the leadership of district Congress head Anantnarayan Meena. Congress leaders and volunteers visited ward number 10 and 51 of the city. The campaign started from Urdupura area. City contact campaign committee member Deepak Mehre informed that Congressmen contacted residents of Tilkeshwar Colony, Gareeb Nawaz Colony, Musa ka Bada, Namdarpura and Bherunana areas. Businessman Ashok Sankhla showed electricity bill of Rs 47,000 to Meena and made complaint against the government.
Hafiz Qureshi, Azad Yadav, Vicky Yadav, Ravi Rai, Ashok Bhati, Nuri Khan, Yogesh Sharma, Mukesh Bhati, Sapna Sankhala, Hukma Wrestler, Sandeep Sankhala, Moti Bhati, Ramesh Sankhala, Shiv Lashkari, Abhishek Lala were present during the visit, Mehre added.
Congress leaders also visited areas under ward number 51 located Mahanandanagar Shopping Complex, Mahasweta Nagar, Mahashakti Nagar, Annapurna Nagar, Mahakal Vanijya and met people of the ward. Residents of area made several complaints about local administration on the occasion. One of the residents Prashant Goyal complained of excess electricity bills to Meena. Mehre informed that Jaisingh Darbar, Bharat Porwal, Ajitsingh Thakur, Venu Kushwaha, Sanjay Thakur, Chetan Yadav, Umeshsingh Sengar, Devvrat Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Sita Soni, Shobha Shrivastav, Rahul Yadav, Nilesh Ghavari, Durgesh Dhawan, Bunty Gupta, Jai Singh, Guddu Bharadwaj were present during the visit of ward number 51.