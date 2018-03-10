Ujjain: Congress, BJP at each other throats as potable drinking water problem turns serious

Ujjain: The issue of potable drinking water took a nasty turn in the city on Friday, as Congress corporators and leaders in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation entered the mayor-in-council meeting taking the ruling BJP members head on.

The incident occurred before the start of the MIC meeting at mayor Meena Jonwal’s residence when opposition leaders Rajendra Vasishtha, Chetan Yadav, Azad Yadav, Jitendra Tilkar and Maya Trivedi, along with supporters and residents of Shankarpura and Panwasa areas, reached the mayor’s residence to handover a memorandum for their demands, with earthen pitchers.

To make things worse, after a discussion with Vashishtha, the mayor asked the opposition leader to refrain from politicizing the issue, following which Congressmen and residents in a fit of anger broke the pitchers at the mayor’s residence and resorted to a ‘dharna.’ Several localities in the city were receiving contaminated water, and the UMC had turned a blind eye to the problem, they said, demanding an immediate solution to the problem.

The situation became serious when mayor Jonwal went to Madhav Nagar police station and lodged report against Vashishtha, Azad Yadav, Jitendra Tilkar, Maya Trivedi and Chetan Yadav. The police registered an FIR against Congress leaders under non-bailable Section 147, 452, 353 of the IPC and Section 3(2) of SC/ST Atrocities Act. BJP workers also ‘gheraoed’ the Madhav Nagar police station, while district Congress head Anantnarayan Meena and other leaders handed over a memorandum to IG V Madhukumar in support of Congress leaders, seeking an impartial enquiry into registration of offences against their leaders.

Vashishtha alleged that despite spending a huge amount of money, waters of the Kahn river continued to pollute the waters of the Kshipra and the same water was being supplied to city dwellers for drinking. This had led to a number of residents, particularly children, confronting diseases related to the stomach and liver. He further added that waters of the Narmada were not available to quench the city’s thirst in spite of the Narmada Kshipra link project. Several colonies of the city did not have water pipe lines even now, even though summer was just around the corner, he said.

He added that as many as 35000 families in the city were suffering due to the problem of potable water. Moti Nagar, Mahavir Bag, Triveni Hills, Krishan Parisar, Prashanti Dham, Tripti Parisar, Dipti Vihar and Vidyapati Nagar have been badly affected, he said. He further said Shankarpur, Vikram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Madhopura, Morkhedi, MPEB colony and several other localities also faced the same problem as water supply tanks in the areas were very old and of low containing capacity. The Congress corporators’ group has demanded two water tanks with a capacity of lakhs of gallons of water.