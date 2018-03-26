Ujjain: Congmen gherao minister’s house, raise slogans

Ujjain: During Nagar Sampark Abhiyan in wards 17 and 18 on Sunday, Congressmen raised slogans in front of energy minister Paras Jain’s house in Arvind Nagar. Congress members shouted ‘Mantriji aankhen ho to dekh lo, janta ki samasyaon ko door karo’. Local residents blamed BJP corporators for negligence and said that corporators were not keen on knowing about residents’ problems.

Nagar Sampark Abhiyan committee member Deepak Mehre said that the campaign was conducted under the leadership of District Congress Committee President Anantnarayan Meena. The campaign began at Beema Square and passed through Dhancha Bhawan, Arvind Nagar, Mundra Colony, Sudama Nagar, Vinod Mill ki Chaal, Hira Mill ki Chaal, Rajanagar and Anand Nagar.

In Sudama Nagar, residents expressed their anger against electricity supply company for snapping supply. In Hira Mill, a resident complained of pending pension while another complained of dirty drain water entering their houses in monsoon.

Hafiz Qureshi, Ashok Bhati, Vicky Yadav, Maya Trivedi, Zila Panchayat vice-president Bharat Porwal, Rajendra Vashishta, Zafar Siddiqui, Rahim Lala, Ravi Rai, Rekha Gehlot, Nana Tilkar, Nasir Khan, Lalit Sethi, Umesh Singh Sengar, Dinesh Tattawat , Rajesh Bathli, Premnarayan Bhavsar, Rajesh Chauhan, Virendra Gausar, Jitendra Biyaniya, Prakash Chaube, Shahid Siddiqui, Shailendra Vyas, Dilip Parmar, Sardar Singh, Varun Chaubey, Mahesh Solanki and Satya Verma were present in the campaign. On Monday, the campaign will be conducted in wards 19 and 25 at 5 pm.