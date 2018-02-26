Ujjain: Cong-sponsored ‘Nagar Sampark Abhiyan’ gets good response on Day-1

Ujjain: City Congress Committee (CCC) launched month-long ‘Nagar Sampark Abhiyan’ to expose misdeeds of state and Union governments to highlight failures of BJP-led Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

On day-1 of the drive on Sunday, launched from ward number-1 (Ujjain North assembly constituency) and ward number-2 (Ujjain South assembly constituency), Congress workers sought public reaction on inflation, corruption, development, employment, crime against women, demonetisation and GST, Simhastha Fair-2016, drinking water availability etc. The party workers carried placards and encouraged people on mike to give replies.

According to CCC general secretary Deepak Mahere, they observed huge public outrage on the said issues as almost everybody looked quite perturbed over inflation, unemployment, excessive billings and wide-spread mismanagement. He said that a report published by Pradesh Congress Committee on performance of BJP governments at Delhi and Bhopal was also circulated among people. Prominent among those present included Anant Narayan Meena, Rajendra Vasishtha, Maya Trivedi, Azad Yadav, Bharat Porwal, Mahesh Soni and Ashok Bhati.

Retrenched mill workers express anguish over Congress’ apathy

Meanwhile, Binod Mills Sangharsh Samiti expressed dissatisfaction on non-inclusion of retrenchment of thousands of workers of closed state-owned textile mills and non-disbursement of dues to them in the agenda of agitation launched by the Congress on Sunday. In a meeting held at Shram Shivir, Koyla Phatak, labour leaders Harishankar Sharma, Omprakash Bhadoria, Rashid Bhai, Prem Bhawsar, Prahalad Yadav, Pradyot Chandel and Santosh Sunhere said that issues related to retrenched mill workers and unemployed youths would prove fatal for Congress as its local leaders had shown apathy towards them.