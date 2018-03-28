Ujjain: Cong men hand memorandum against MPEB officials

Ujjain: Congressmen handed over a memorandum in the name of Governor against the atrocities being done by the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) officials on common people and farmers in the home town of the energy minister. In the demonstration led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president, Anantanarayana Meena, Congressmen also warned that if the MPEB officials did not stop their atrocities, then the Congress would stage large scale protests.

Nagar Sampark Abhiyan committee member Deepak Mehre informed that Meena had received several complaints from the residents against the MPEB officials, who were seizing the vehicles and other belongings of the farmers, poor people and businessmen to recover bill amounts. To address this issue, a meeting of DCC was held on Tuesday, following which a vehicle rally was held to the collector’s office. Here, Meena and senior congress men gave memorandum to ADM GS Dabar in the name of Governor.

Hafiz Qureshi, Rajendra Bharti, Zila Panchayat vice president Bharat Porwal, Vicky Yadav, Sanjay Thakur, Ajitsingh Thakur, OP Lot, Ashok Bhati, Ravi Rai, Rajesh Rana, Maksud Ali, Sunil Jain, Devvrat Yadav, Azam Sheikh, Shobha Srivastava, Prashant Yadav, Santosh Rana, Shakti Verma, Chhotlal Mandloi, Rajesh Malaviya, Sunil Gupta and Kailash Nagvanshi were present on this occasion.