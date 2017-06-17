Ujjain: Cong corporators condemn mayor for water woes

Ujjain: Congress corporators shouted anti-mayor slogans and demanded her resignation over the intensifying water crisis in the city. They also complained about the various pending development projects passed in the UMC budget 2017-18 and submitted a memorandum that insisted the development projects take off at the earliest.

Opposition leader Rajendra Vashishtha, said the mayor had failed miserably to solve water crisis as dirty water was being supplied continuously while there is no supply at all in some parts. “We have brought the matter to the mayor’s notice several times but she ignored it and took no action at all”, added Vashishtha.

He said UMC had failed to send water tankers to those areas where there was absolutely no water supply. Citizens especially children and elderly were hence prone to water borne diseases like diarrhea due to the negligence of UMC. Most of the hand pumps are not in working condition and this too has been ignored by the department concerned. Vashishtha demanded that these problems should be fixed immediately and wells, ponds and other reservoirs should be cleaned.

He also raised questions on the management of water in the Gambhir dam. Corporators demanded an answer from the mayor on where the surplus 800 MCFT of water had gone since the storage capacity of the dam was 2200 MCFT while consumption per year is 1400 MCFT.

Also, there is a desperate need for infrastructure development in the city, for which various projects were passed in this year’s budget, a majority of which have not started yet, delaying development. The UMC is suffering from lack of skilled workers and computerization of departments also leads to delayed implementation, Vashishtha added.

He further complained that many projects from the previous budget year were also waiting to go on the floor. “UMC is only focusing on the AMRUT project and investing crores in it ignoring others,” he concluded.

Continuing their protest, opposition corporators reached Gaughat filteration plant and burnt the effigy of mayor Meena Jonwal over mismanagement in water supply. They also condemned the government for boasting about the Rs 400 crore Narmada-Kshipra link project which had miserably failed to give any solace from the water disaster.

Maya Trivedi, Meena Tilkar, Tarabai Malviya, Rekha Gehlot, Pramila Meena and others were present.