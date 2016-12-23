Ujjain: Conflict between two groups at Neemanvasa

Ujjain: In an incident two groups clashed in Neemanvasa at Maksi Road on Wednesday night. According to information, Rekha (40), wife of Ratanlal Bargunda, a resident of Neemanwasa alleged that Rahul and Rupesh Malviya pelted stones, manhandled, threatened to kill and used abusive language on account of an old dispute. On the statement of Rekha, Chimanganj Mandi police registered a case under sections 336, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

The police also registered a case on the statement of ex-corporator representative Sundarlal Malviya, against Chandan Bargunda, Kailash Bargunda, Sanjay Bargunda, residents of Jawasiya and Jagdish of Neemanvasa under sections 294, 323, 506 and 34. The police have started investigation in this regard.