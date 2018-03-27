Ujjain: Complaints pour in as Nagar Sampark Abhiyan continues Nagar Sampark Abhiyan by the Congress was conducted in wards 19 and 25 on Monday under the leadership of District Congress Committee (DCC) president Anantnarayan Meena.

Nagar Sampark Abhiyan Committee member Deepak Mehre informed that the campaign began atTeliwada square and ended at Atlas square after passing through Biyabani square, Milkipura, Fazalpura, Koyla Fatak, Lakshmi Apartment, Bammanwada, Nijaatpura, Police Colony, Maili Gali, Ksheersagar, Metro Talkies lane, Bahadurgunj, Aryasamaj and Yogeshwar Tekri.

In the Arya Samaj Road Maili street, the residents complained about anti-social elements who had made the empty shops of vegetable market created by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation as their hub. Residents also complained about dirty water and informed that people were facing problems due to lack of public toilets in Telewada, Budhwaria and Kanthal areas. Hafiz Qureshi, Rajendra Bharti, Vicky Yadav, Azad Yadav, Ashok Bhati, Ravi Rai, Arun Verma, Maya Trivedi, Maksud Ali, Azam Shaikh, Sanjay Thakur, Bharat Porwal, OP Lot, Narayan Singh Bhatia, Rajesh

Rana, Sunil Jain, Kamal Kaushal, Neeraj Solanki, Nitin Giri, Harish Rajwani, Devendra Patni and Shakti Verma were present in the campaign. Mehre also informed that the DCCwould give a memorandum

addressed to the Governor to Collector against the average bill on Tuesday. Prior to this, a meeting of the DCC will be held at the Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Ksheersagar at 11 am.