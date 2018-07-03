Ujjain: Commissioner MB Ojha inspects coastal sites of Kshipra for sapling plantation

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner MB Ojha visited various coastal sites of the river Kshipra for plantation of saplings, on Monday andreviewed preparations being made for plantation on the Kshipra coast. He instructed the Forest Department to construct a green belt with a width of 30 meters width on both sides of the river from Triveni to Kaliyadeh Mahal area. The commissioner also instructed to plant Banyan trees, Peepal, Gular and Bel plants along with the river coast.

The commissioner inspected the areas at Shanti Palace Hotel near the river coast, Goyalakhurd, Gaughat and other coastal areas of the river. Collector Manish Singh, chief executive officer of district panchayat Sandeep GR, additional collector Deepak Arya, forest officer PN Mishra, ranger Gaya Prasad Mishra and various officers accompanied the commissioner.

Ojha visited the areas near KendriyaVidyalaya, where various plants had been planted by the Forest Department in 2017. After this he also reviewed the forests being prepared by the Forest Department at river coast in Goelakhurd. Here, various species of plants had been planted by the Forest Department.

The commissioner asked to make similar plantations on the coastal area of the river near ‘Bhukhi-Mata temple’. The commissioner instructed that on the private land along with the coastal area of the river, the fruit bearing saplings should be planted and for which the crop growers should be persuaded.

The collector said the responsibility of protecting and fencing plants will be discharged by the Forest Department. The collector assured farmers to provide all the benefits of schemes of the state government for the cultivation of fruit bearing saplings. These saplings will curb land erosion also, the collector added. The commissioner also inspected Gauthat area where he gave orders to plant saplings on government land.