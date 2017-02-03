Ujjain: Commissioner assures to fulfill demands of UMC staff

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashish Singh called a meeting of officials and workers of UMC on Thursday. On the occasion, he asked them not to give in to anybody’s demand and discharge their duties without fear and favouritism.

He was addressing the issues presented by committees of workers. He assured them that their legitimate demands would be fulfilled as soon as possible. He also said that workers should fearlessly and earnestly do their job, and should not let anyone intervene in the fulfilment of their duty. He should be informed immediately if any intolerable incident happened with any official or worker of UMC, Singh said.