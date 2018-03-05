Ujjain: Colourful programmes on cards for Ranga Panchami

Ujjain: Several colourful programmes are on cards for the forthcoming Ranga Panchami on Tuesday. A colourful programme will be organised at Dewas Gate square on Tuesday. On Sunday, a ‘Kadhav Pujan’ was performed to celebrate Ranga Panchami with colours traditionally.

Organiser Arun Verma informed Mahamandleshwar Shaileshanand Giri, district Congress head Anantnarayan Meena, Sulabh Shantuguru Maharaj, Zila Panchayat president Mahesh Parmar, MP Congress Committee secretary Chetan Yadav, Jaisingh Darbar and Bar Association president Pramod Choube were the guests on this occasion. Verma said that DJ, dance bar and water fountain will also be available here to play Ranga Panchami. Colour canons will add entrainment to youths. They will also enjoy here fritters and spicy fruit chat Verma added. Arun Verma informed that ‘Kadhav Pujan’ preparations were made by Disha Chhatra Sangathan, Dewas Gate Vyapari Association and Madhav College Khel Centre.

Another colourful programme ‘Rangpanchami Ke Rang Thakaka Parivar Ke Sang’ will be organised at Tower Chowk in the city on the occasion of Ranga Panchami on Tuesday from 10 am to 2 pm.

The organiser of the programme Mahendra Yadav informed that Hariyana dancer junior Sapana Choudhary will perform on this occasion. People will play here Ranga Panchami with DJ and dance. Members of organising committee Harisingh Yadav, Vaishali Shukla, Lalit Lulla, Prabhat Sharma, Safdar Bag, Munnavar Bag, Hanuman Sharma, Styarth Tiwari, Manoj Tarani and many others appealed the citizens to participate in the programme with family.