Ujjain: Collusion of police & money lenders instrumental in black money turning white

Ujjain: Illegal money lenders extraordinarily exploited the demonetisation process of currency notes of Rs 1,000 and 500 after November 9, 2016. Having patronised by the police officials, such elements not only recovered huge money in interests from the commoners against the loans they gave them, but also blindsided the income tax department by hiding all their illegal assets.

These allegations were leveled by social worker and Manthan Parmarthik Sanstha president Bakirali Rangwala. According to him, he has written letters in this regard to the President of India, Prime Minister, home minister, finance minister, RBI governor and others. He also said the President had directed the economic works department of the finance ministry to initiate necessary action against those instrumental in post-demonetisation corruption.

Rangwala alleged that the ‘demonetised’ currency were given to innumerable uneducated, unemployed and poor people on the interest rate of five to 15 per cent per hundred per month. As the police officers from all cadres had flushed their black money in the market through such money lenders, no prompt and strict action was taken against those who had forcefully recovered the money and even compelled many of them to commit suicide, he charged.

Rangwala further accused that having full shelter of police officials, the money lenders had succeeded in cheating the income tax department as neither returns filed by them were verified nor their offices or houses searched as yet. Here again, the police had helped the moneylenders and even hid the facts with regard to the physical and mental tortures given to the victims by such ‘police friends’, he added.

On being contacted, SP Manohar Verma told Free Press that they had received no complaint of extortion of money post-demonetisation against anybody or anybody committed suicide. He, however, said if any specific complaint was received, the police would definitely take prompt and effective action. According to the SP, all the police stations had been directed to register FIRs against moneylenders if the victim approached them.