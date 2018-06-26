Ujjain: College girl held captive, molested for one month

Ujjain: A 20-year-old college girl from the city was reportedly abducted from Nayapura area on May 26, held captive for one month in Indore and molested repeatedly by her neighbour. According to Chimanganj Mandi police authorities, the girl was kidnapped by the accused Sajid alias Tipu, a resident of the same area about her father’s sudden hospitalization while the girl was shopping in the local market.

The accused picked-up the girl and asked her to marry with him and on resisting, she was threatened that her father would be killed. The accused took her to Indore and held her captive in an unknown isolated place for almost one month.

The girl somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused and reached her home. According to the police, the report about missing the girl was lodged with the police station. Based on statements given by the victim, the police registered an FIR against Sazid and transferred the case to Jiwajiganj police station.