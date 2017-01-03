Ujjain: Collector takes stock Republic Day preparations

Ujjain: Collector Sanket Bhondve convened a meeting in regard with preparations of main programmes to be held on the occasion of Republic Day. In this regard the collector assigned responsibilities to various departments and instructed them to start rehearsal of parade from January 13, followed by a final rehearsal on January 24 at 8.30 am.

The collector also instructed various department heads of the district to exhibit a tableau to mark important activity of the department. They should be arranged to move in the city and afterward they must be placed for viewing of citizens. The themes of the tableaux should be based on Swacchh Bharat campaign, water preservation, going cashless, health and regarding forest.

Three best peasants would be awarded, added Bhondeve. He further instructed the district education officer to get prepared cultural programmes for 30 minutes by students of government and private schools.