Ujjain: Collector takes heritage walk from Mahakal to Harsiddhi temple

Madhya Pradesh Government has issued directive to revive city’s heritage in order to attract more tourists to the state. Collector Manish Singh along with senior officials of tourism department conducted a heritage walk from Mahakaleshwar temple to Harsiddhi temple. Tourism development corporation has made a pact with private company for heritage development. Manish Singh directed the company officials to make arrangements for the promotion of city’s history and monumental heritage and its importance.

City’s major temples and archaeological monuments along with 84 Mahadev temples should also be highlighted in heritage promotion. In the beginning, the India With Locals Company’s Deepshikha Yadav and Shravan Chichwadkar provided detailed information about the Mahakaleshwar and Harsiddhi temple to Manish Singh and other officials. Additional collector GS Dabur, UDA CEO and Mahakaleshwar temple management committee administrator Abhishek Dubey, Dinesh Arya, heritage walk incharge Bhavishya Khobragade, SP Dixit, Rajendra Panwar and other members participated in the walk.