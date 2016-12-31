Ujjain: Collector, SP inspect Mahakal Temple before New Year rush

Ujjain: Close to two lakh devotees are likely to come to the city from different parts of the country to pay their obeisance to Lord Mahakal on the occasion of New Year. Last year over one lakh devotees took the blessings of Lord Mahakal at this auspicious time.

On the last day of 2016 and on the first day of 2017, which is a Sunday, there will be huge rush of devotees at the temple, due to which collector Sankent Bhondve along with SP Manohar Verma took stock of the preparations at the temple. They also convened a meeting in this regard at the control room at Mahakal Temple. Police officials and officials of Temple Management Committee including ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, ASP Amarendra Singh, administrator in-charge Avadhesh Sharma participated in the meeting. It was decided that from December 31 to January 3, devotees would not be allowed in the sanctum (garbhgriha) of the temple. All the devotees will pay obeisance from behind the railings at Nandi Hall.

The collector and SP especially instructed the officials to behave respectfully to devotees and to ensure their safety and security on the temple campus. They also instructed not to provide entrance to any devotee from Silver Gate, Jaldwar, Naivaidya Gate and Suryamukhi Gate.