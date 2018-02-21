Ujjain: Collector orders ban on loud speakers prior to board exams

Adequate steps to be taken to ensure smooth conduct of examinations at all centres

Ujjain: Collector Sanket Bhondve held a meeting of heads of examination centres over preparations related to the 2018 board examinations, at the Government Ujjain Polytechnic College on Tuesday. In this connection, the collector ordered a ban on loud speakers during the examination period, under the ‘Kolahal niyantran adhiniyam.’

The board examinations for 10th and 12th standards, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education will be held in the district and all tehsils from March 1 to April 3. During the meeting, teachers demanded police security so that there would be no inconvenience in conducting the exams and question papers would be taken to the centre in full secrecy. The same applied to bringing answer sheets back to the control room. Considering this point, collector instructed to deploy additional police forces at sensitive centers. He said there should be wheelchairs at all examination centers for disabled students so that they do not face any problem while giving the exams. He also ordered that all information related to the examinations should to be put up on notice boards for disabled people.

The collector brought to the notice of all examination center heads, that apart from mobile phones, there were many such devices that were small in size and could not be seen easily which could be used for copying. Hence, teachers along with the police would have to make extra efforts to stop such acts. Students should be given entry to the examination room only after strict checking, he added. He also gave strict orders disallowing tobacco and cigarette shops in the 200 m periphery of examination centers. No-smoking boards would be also installed in all schools. Anyone caught smoking would be fined Rs 250, he added.

At the meeting, Zilla Panchayat CEO Sandeep GR, district education officer Sanjay Goyal and all examination centre heads of the district were present.