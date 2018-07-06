Ujjain: Collector Manish Singh reviews security, other arrangements ahead of CM’s visit

Ujjain: Collector Manish Singh convened a meeting of officials concerned at Simhasth fair authority office on Thursday, and instructed them to ensure security arrangements ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the district on July 14, 15 and 16 for inauguration of the ambitious ‘jan ashirwad yatra’.

The collector said the CM will also address the beneficiaries’ convention which would be held in Ujjain and Badnagar and instructed officials to make the proper arrangements for conventions, keeping the rainy season in view. The collector instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to check if the stage was strong enough and also instructed the police to ensure that more people than the fixed number did not get on to the stage during the programme.

The collector took the stock of arrangements at government rest houses of Nagda, Tarana, Mahidpur and Khachrod. He asked the health department’s team to be present during the journey. The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, chief executive officer of the district panchayat Sandeep GR, ADM GS Dabur, additional collector BBS Tomar and other officials.

Minister Bhupendra Singh visits city

Home and transportation minister of the State Bhupendra Singh reached the city on Thursday and paid his obeisance to Lord Mahakal and performed worship. He also visited Nanakheda Stadium whence the CM will start the ‘jan ashirwad yatra’ and address the public meeting. He was accompanied with ‘yatra’ in charge Jagdish Agrawal, MLA Anil Firoziya, Balsingh Gandhi, Rajpalsingh Sisodiya, commissioner MB Ojha, IG Rakesh Gupta, DIG Ramansingh Sikarwar, collector Manish Singh, SP Sachin Atulkar and other officials.