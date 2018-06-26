Ujjain: Collector Manish Singh advises officials to change manner of functioning

Ujjain: Collector Manish Singh advised officials to change their working style and spend more time in fields and rural areas to inspect development work and resolve grievances of people in the area, during the time limit (TL) meeting held on Monday.

The collector reviewedcomplaints pending for over 300 days and registered on the CM Helpline.He asked the Rural Development Department officials to spend 70 per cent of work time in the fields to keep an eye on the construction work being done in the area and keep a grip on the sarpanch and the secretary of the panchayat.

The collector directed the chief executive officer of the Janpad Panchayat that work should be done by putting pressure on Sarpanchs of rural areas. The collector added that the sarpanch is also connected to government arrangements and if he did not work properly then strict actions should be taken against him. The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collector Deepak Arya, BBS Tomar, ADM GS Dabar, concerned SDMs, Tahsildars and officers concerned.