Ujjain: CM tries to convince farmers with farmer-friendly announcements

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivrajsingh Chouhan pacified farmers on Thursday and assured that the state government would purchase onions from farmers at any cost. He made these farmer friendly announcement during his visit to Unhel and Khachrod. Duplicate copies of ‘khasara’B-1 will be sent to residences of farmers from August 15, he added. The CM once again reiterated his promise to bear the fees for higher education of poor students who secured 75 percent or more in the class 12 examination.

He further told that pulses are also being purchased at minimum support price by the government. Chouhan met many farmers during his visit to Unhel and Khachrod and heard their problems. He also received memorandums and assured the farmers of appropriate redressal of their problems.

The farmers also took up the issue of the problems in payments against sale of crops. The chief minister said this problem would also be taken care of after talks with the income tax department. The farmers make payments of their crops within 24 hours through RTGS and NEFT modes of payment.

The chief minister also addressed grain merchants and assured them of possible assistance to their problems. Onions are being sent to Jabalpur, Chhindwara and many other district of the state by railway racks he said. The CM also added that good quality onions will be purchased by the government by June 30.