Ujjain clinches ‘Citizen Engagement Award’

Simhastha IT team pivotal in winning title under ‘Digital India Awards’

Ujjain: Ujjain bagged the most innovative Citizen Engagement Award on Monday at a function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi under Digital India Awards (formerly Web Ratna Awards).

Ex-Simhastha fair officer Avinash Lawaaniya and his deputy Sujan Singh Rawat received the prestigious award for the city from Union information and technology minister Ravishankar Prasad.

During Simhastha many new technologies were used to provide necessary information to crores of devotees like GIS application, mobile applications and website for Simhastha, call centre, display system, social media presence and many more. Twenty awards were conferred to different states of the country. From Madhya Pradesh only Simhastha Ujjain bagged this award for using new techniques to provide ease to devotees.

Divisional commissioner Ravindra Pastor, Avinash Lawaaniya and Sujan Rawat said all of them were tech savvy and the information and technology team of the Simhastha fair acted under their guidance. However, they gave credit for this award to their team and the people of Ujjain.