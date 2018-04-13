Ujjain: Clerks, class IV employees on strike for two days

Ujjain: Government clerical staff and class 1V employees went on a two day strike and assembled at Tower Chowk in Freeganj on Thursday, protesting against the state government for redressal of their seven demands.

Routine working in the district hospital, education department and other government offices was affected due to the strike. According to employees’ divisional head Premchand Nahar, at least 350 government employees in the city participated in the strike.

Nahar said in many hospitals of the district routine work remained affected due to strike. In the morning the outdoor patient department (OPC) of the government hospital remained locked for some hours. Clerical class employees’ association district head Dinesh Gothwal said working of government offices functioned at snails’ pace. He added that clerical class employees demanded removal of discrepancies in salary structure, and asked for regularisation of temporary clerks and fixing 25 years’ of service for pension.

Gothwal informed that apart from this, there were some more demands related to employees’ welfare. He also clarified that an indefinite strike will be organised if demands were not met by the government. The leader further said 4 lakh employees across the state were on strike to support six state level employees organisations.

Spokesperson Vikas Purohit informed that Motilal Nirmal, Arun Rojwani, Prakash Jain, Lata Kundgale Anil Malviya, Kamlesh Vadiya, Dilip Pange, Chitresh Baghe, Vijaysing Thakur, Chitrang Dohre, Premchand Nahar, KN Sharma, Vikas Purohit, Rakesh Khandekar, Ajay Johari, Alok Raghuvanshi, Vijay Jain and Rajesh Akhand were present.