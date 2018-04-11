Ujjain: Clerical staff to go on two day leave

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Clerical Staff Employees Union (MPCSEU) will be on a two-day group leave on Thursday and Friday. Clerical staff and class four employees of all departments of the district, have handed over their leave application to institution heads.

The Union’s district president Dinesh Gothwal informed that the clerical staff have been demanding removal of discrepancies in salary for the past several years but the Government had failed to take any action despite assurances. Twenty three recommendations in this regard will be given by MPCSEU President Ramesh Chandra Sharma to the Government.

Madhya Pradesh Clerical Government Employees Union, Madhya Pradesh Ministerial staff Union, Madhya Pradesh Class Three Government Employees Union and Regional Government Revenue Workers Union have jointly called for this two day leave.