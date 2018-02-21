Ujjain: Cleanliness inspection continues at various levels

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J, continued his rounds of inspection and inspected Dewas Gate bus stand, railway station, Nanakheda bus stand, the private bus stand, Madhav nagar railway station, waste collection sub-station, Nagar Kot fish market, Bhargava Marg and Maksi road vegetable market on Tuesday morning.

The commissioner also inspected public toilets in these areas. During inspection he ordered that the area around the mobile toilets be cleaned regularly and shop keepers stay motivated to keep dust bins. He ordered that wheel chairs be made available at bus stands for the disabled and proper cleanliness arrangements be done at the railway station goods warehouse.

Mayor inspects cleanliness in schools

Mayor Meena Jonwal inspected cleanliness maintained in city schools on Tuesday morning. The mayor inspected Government High School in Dhancha Bhawan, Devi Ahilya Higher secondary school, Geeta Convent School, Government High School, Indra nagar, Taiyyabi School, Nayapura, Government Girls school, Dussehra Maidan, Government Primary School, Kothi Road and Government Primary School, Dumduma. She also inspected cleanliness of the toilets in these schools.

Mayor inspects afternoon cleanliness arrangements

Mayor inspected afternoon cleanliness arrangements in the city on Tuesday evening. In Freeganj, she asked the food stall owners to use dust bins and motivated customers to throw waste into bins only. She gave instructions to clean the empty plot of land behind the petrol pump at Teen Batti Square. At Deendayal Complex, she instructed shop owners and employees of offices in nearby buildings to use dust bins and refrain from throwing waste on the empty lane behind the building. The mayor also gave orders to clean the empty plot of land near AJK police station.