Ujjain: Class-III employees form human chain on concluding day of strike

Ujjain: The agitating clerical employees formed a human chain around Tower Chowk on the second and final day of their state-wide strike on Friday, in support of their 7-point demands under the leadership of the Government Class-III Clerical Employees Union.

The Union’s district president Dinesh Gothwal said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had assured them that their demands would be met within two months. No action has been taken so far. Six major employees organisations viz clerical employees union, mantralaya employees union, class-III employees union, small scale employees union, revenue employees union and municipal employees union had called the strike.

In support of the call, about four lakh officials and employees were on mass leave, demanding that the grade pay should be upgraded and made equal to the computer operator; discrepancy in the accountant pay should be removed from January 1, 96; the recovery due to the discrepancy of the rules should be stopped immediately’ part-time clerks and part-time peons should be regularized like part-time teachers, the Class-IV employees should be fully exempted from the professional tax and get benefit of the 7th Pay Commission.

Prominent among those present during the agitation included Motilal Nirmal, Mansingh Chauhan, Lakshminarayan Gupta, Arjun Malviya, Kamlesh Tiwari, Anil Malviya, Dinesh Nagar, Bhupendra Yadav, Usha Kashyap, Vidya Soni, Kailash Ramteke and Dilip Page.