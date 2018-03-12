Ujjain: City’s Tulika shares stage with French President at Delhi

Ujjain: During his ongoing visit, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held direct dialogue with Indian youths. Ujjain’s Tulika Parmar, currently studying in Jawaharlal Nehru University, too was among students selected by the French Embassy to share dais with the visiting President.

Around 150 students from major cities of the country were invited for the event. Among them 10 were selected, including Tulika, to share dais with the President at Bikaner House.

Tulika is pursuing BA Honours in French and three other languages from Jawaharlal Nehru University. She is the daughter of Brajesh and Vandana Parmar. Tulika joined Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2017 after scoring 97% marks in Central Board of Secondary Education class 12th as St Mary’s Convent School student. Tulika wants to join Indian Army.