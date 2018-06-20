Ujjain: City to celebrate International Yoga Day with zeal, VU students gear up for June 21

Ujjain: Preparations were in full swing to commemorate June 21 as International Yoga Day. Various educational, voluntary and social organisations are busy finalising their activities to mark the day. On Tuesday, Vikram University (VU) vice-chancellor Sheel Sindhu Pandey, School of Studies in Philosophy, head SK Mishra and yoga trainer Bindu Singh Panwar along with students held a rehearsal for the International Yoga Day programme to be organised by the VU on June 21 at 6.45 am at the Madhav Bhavan premises.

About one thousand students are expected to participate in the yoga session.An essay contest and a workshop on modern life style and yoga will be held at 11 am on the same day. On the eve of the International Yoga Day, a rally will be organised from Shahid Park to Tower Chowk at 9 am on June20. Additional Collector BBS Tomar will flag-off the rally. Yoga trainers from the International Naturopathy organisation, members of Ujjain Yoga Sangh and students will participate in this rally.

In another event Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar and other allies The Initiative Society, Arogya Bharti Mahanagar, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Agya Samajik Kalyan Samiti, Divayang Foundation, Lions Club Ujjain and Bhartiya Railway Family will perform mass yoga in railway community hall at 6.30 am to 8 am to celebrate International Yoga Day on June21.Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated on June22.

Sub-zone coordinator Mahakaleshwar Shrivastava said that Deep Yagya will be organised in whole state at 51000 places at the same time on the evening of June 22 from 7pm to 8pm on the occasion of Gayatri Jayanti. Deep Yagya will also be organised in Ujjain at 1000 places.