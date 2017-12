Ujjain: City players win 51 medals in international Karate meet

Ujjain: In second Open International Karate Competition held in Goa, 19 players of Team Karate Ujjain Promotion Association and Ujjain Jeet Sports Academy won 10 gold, 9 silver and 32 bronze medals.

On arrival in city, BJP leader Vishal Rajauria, Akshat International School chairman Anand Pandya, coach Purva Jhala, Kuldeep Sisodia, Ashwin Desliya, Anuj Patidar, Atul Pandey, Gaurav Jhala andAdarsh Patidar welcomed the players. According to coach Mukund Jhala, in girls category, Dhanishtha, Arpana, Khushi, Astha, Pooja, Bhavika, Purva and Ayesha won gold, silver, bronze medals in their weight group.

In the boys category, Lavakshya Patidar, Ujjwal Pallival, Puruksh Lodhi, Jeet Jhala, Love Aanjna, Pradyumna Rao, Narendra Prajapati, Saurabh, Shreyansh, Ankit and Pankaj won medals in their agegroup. Rohit Aanjana, Divyansh, Suyash, Vikas, Jayesh, Sujal Rajput also participated in the competition. Vikas Patidar, Sudhir Vyas, Deepak Patwa, Sandeep Joshi, Pooja Sharma and others were present during felicitation of the players.