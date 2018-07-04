Ujjain: City partially affected by Shiv Sena’s half-day ‘Bandh’

Ujjain: The city was partially affected on Tuesday by Shiv Sena sponsored ‘bandh’ (shutdown) call to protest against the brutal rape case of Mandsaur. Shiv Sena called for ‘bandh’the city till 2pm to protest the Mandsaur rape case of 7 year old school girl. Partial effect of the ‘bandh’ was seen in some places in the city, while at some places the Shiv Sena got markets closed by its activistsforcefully.

The Shiv Sena volunteers faced anger of a restaurant owner at Dewasgate, where he refused to shut down his restaurant, saying that the call was for a voluntary shut down. The volunteers vandalized the restaurant and threw some eatables. Thereafter police mediated in the matter which was later resolved.

Shops in Doulatganj, Freeganj, Gopalmandir, Gudari, Indoregate, Ankpatmarg, Nanakheda and Topkhana areas were closed willingly by the shopkeepers till the afternoon. Some schools also observed a holiday to support the Shivsena’s ‘shutdown’ call. Medical stores, vegetable shops, schools and dairies were not included in the proposed ‘bandh’.