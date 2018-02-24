Ujjain: City hostels to have libraries soon, says Malviya

Ujjain: A meeting of district level vigilance and monitoring committee constituted under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act was held at Brihaspati Bhawan, under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr Chintamani Malviya, on Friday. During the meeting, Malviya gave instructions to the in-charge district coordinator, to open libraries for students in big hostels of the city, so that they could prepare for competitive examinations.

He also reviewed cases in the district under the provisions of the prevention of atrocities tribunal and directed that orders given by him under the Basti development plan should be followed strictly. MLA Mohan Yadav said special attention, should be given to cleaning of hostels, each of which should be provided with televisions. A list of facilities which were not available in the hostels should be made, so that funds from the MLA funds could be made released.

In charge district convener, informed that 31 cases of SC had been resolved under Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act. Relief funds had not been paid for eight of these beneficiaries and would be paid as soon as allocated fund were received. Additional Collector Basant Kurre, Sunil Sarwan, Sodaan Singh Makwana and other officers were present at the meeting.

MP ends meeting abruptly as major officials stay away

Member of Parliament (MP) Chintamani Malviya held a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Simhasth Fair office. Angered by the absence of responsible officials of almost all departments, the MP ended the meeting in abruptly. He also enquired about the progress of road construction in the district. He reprimanded officers for negligence of public representatives during the land breaking ceremony of a road in Barnagar and asked officers to invite all the public representatives to government programmes. He enquired about the progress of the Prime Minister Housing Scheme and expressed displeasure against the quality of mid day meals served. He also gave orders to maintain cleanliness while cooking food and give special attention to menu and nutrition.