Ujjain: City celebrates Women’s Day with host of progs

Ujjain: A host of programmes were organised on International Women’s Day on Thursday depicting social and economic empowerment of women. CHL Hospital organised a free health check-up camp for women in which doctors of the obstetrics and gynaecological society provided their services.

Over 350 women patients took the advantage of the camp. During the camp patients suffering from cancer of the uterus, anaemia and diabetes were examined. Mayor Meena Jonwal was the chief guest.

During the camp director Rajul Bhargava welcomed the guests with bouquets. Corporator Santosh Yadav, incharge Mahila police station Rekha Verma, Deepak Jain, Dr Saluja, Dr Madhu Nagar, Dr Shailee Khare and Dr Anita Peter were present. Dr Puja Bagdi conducted the programme.

Likewise, at Government excellence Nutan middle School Neelganga, a camp was also organised where gynaecologist Veena Verma provided health check-up for school girls and Mamta Data distributed sanitary napkins free of cost. Sanitary napkins also were distributed in Marathi Middle School, Suraj Nagar.

In Daggarwadi Urdu school, students felicitated teachers. Science Club secretary Nadeem Khan said Afroz Warsi, Archana Vadaka, Anees Khan, Durdana Ishrat, Kulsum Patraval, Anjum Querishi Jubaida Khan and Parveen were felicitated by the students.

A workshop on yoga and meditation was organised on International women’s day by the Women empowerment cell ‘Rashmika’ of MIT group of institute. Yoga trainer Archana Pande was chief guest of the programme. The programme was conducted by Charu Badeka while Renu Vashishtha expressed the vote of thanks.

Similarly, Manovikas Vishesh Shiksha College also celebrated International women’s day by felicitating differently abled Archana Mishra, Garvita and Grecey.

Similarly, Advance College celebrated Women’s day and arranged a programme. Dancer Palak Patwardhan was the chief guest of the programme. Principal Shriddha Mishra congratulated all the women on this occasion. The head of the college management Brijesh Pandya, director Alok Shukla, Lalit Jain and Praksh Bhati also attended the programme. The programme was conducted by Manisha Kapur.

In Sevadham Ashram in Ambodiya, elderly resident women of the ashram were felicitated. Kanta Goyal and Monika Goyal addressed the differently abled persons and inspired them to be strong.

A programme was also organised in Prajapati Dharmshala, in Jaisingpura. Zila Panchayat vice president Bharat Porwal was the chief guest. Parmeshwar Gehlot, Garima Mahavar, Rajkumar Sinarkar and Ashish Mishra were present during the programme. Avantika Social Welfare Foundation also organised a programme in Pipliya Ragho village. Organisation member Karuna addressed the women shared her view about rights of women.

Aronaya Adivasi Seva Sansthan organised a programme at Anganwadi centre. A debate over rights of the women was organised here. The programme was conducted by Rupesh Kabara while gratitude was expressed by Chandabai Goand.

Mahila atrocities removal committee of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College, organised a debate over women empowerment. Public participation committee chairman Vijay Agrawal was the chief guest of the programme. Yoga trainer Sudarshan Rana was the special guest on this occasion. Prof Alpana

Upadhyay addressed the audience. The programme was presided over by principal BS Makkad. The guests were welcomed by student union office bearers Anil Malviya, Rajshri and Madhuri. The welcome speech was delivered by Dr Shobha Mishra. The programme was conducted by Dr Rajshri Seth while the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Dr Sharda Shinde.

International women’s day was celebrated by Sindhu Seva Samiti at the Dharmshala of the Sindhi community. A fashion show and felicitation ceremony were organised by over 200 women of the community. Mayor Meena Jonwal was the chief guest while Dr Jaya Mishra, Rajani Kotwani, Dr Rekha Chandvani were the special guests at the programme. The programme was conducted by Divya Nagpal.

Mahakal Indane Service organised a debate on safety measures during the use of LPG gas. Director Alok Airen and Human welfare society president Sanjay Saxena congratulated the women. Aripta Joshi conducted the programme.

Women workers of Aam Adami Party handed over a memorandum addressed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to collector Sanket Bhondve to ban country wine in the state. To commemorate International Women’s Day, the girls unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) honoured women working in social, educational, health, political, sanitary, etc, sectors. According to Abhishek Sisodia, ABVP members visited the work places of such women to honour them.

Further, the Narmada Jhabua Gramin Bank celebrated International women’s day by distributing loans to women entrepreneurs. The women staff of the bank were welcomed by manager Vimlesh Jain. Manager Mrinal Gore welcomed women customers by handing out bouquets. Arti Koshta conducted the programme.

A programme was organised in Government Girls post graduated degree college (GDC) on Women’s Day. Dr Kanupriya Devtale, Dr Abha Dixit, Dr Neeta Tiwari, Dr Vandana Tripathi, Dr Saroj Karare, Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj, and Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta addressed the audience. Principal Dr Ulka Yadav presided over the programme.

Art gallery ‘Club Fankar’ exhibited works of women artists. Dr Jaya Mishra and Dr Alpana Bhatta inaugurated the exhibition. Those interested can visit the exhibition between 4 pm to 8 pm till March 15.