Ujjain: City celebrates International Yoga Day with enthusiasm

Ujjain: The city celebratedthe 4th International Yoga Day on Thursday. Many social and government organisations celebrated the occasion by organising many programmes pertaining to yoga. Group Yoga practice was organised at district, block and panchayat levels along with the participation of government and non-government schools, colleges, peoples’ representatives, government employees and commoners.

The group yoga practice was organised at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises from 6 am, which concluded at 7.37 am. Those present on the occasion included energy minister Paras Jain, divisional commissioner MB Ojha and IG Rakesh Gupta among others

Cultural programmes organised on yoga day

Madhav Music College and Sanskriti Sanchanayal Madhya Pradesh organised cultural programmes to mark the day. Gouri Pathare presented classical vocal on 6 pm at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, while in the morning yogacharya Mukesh Mehta shared his thoughts on the importance of yoga. Folk artist Shivbhai Gupta presented Nimadi Gayan, while Arohi Munshistaged Bharatnatyam dance.

Yog-Divas at VU premises/ (P13)

A protocol yoga practice was organised by Vikram University to mark international yoga day at Madhav Bhawan in the varsity premises at 6.45 am. An essay and a lecture competition were also organised at the School of Studies in Philosophy at 11 am. Vice chancellor SS Pandey, HOD Dr SK Mishra, yoga trainer Bindusingh Panwar and students were present during the programme.

Swimmers perform Jal-Yoga

Swimmers under the aegis of Maa Kshipra Tairak Dal organised a programme of Jal-Yoga a9 am. Spokesperson Neelam Vyas informed that State vice president of MP Janabhiyan Parishad Pradeep Pande was the chief guest of the programme and divisional coordinator Shivprasad Malviya was the special guest. Himanshu Vyas presided over the programme. According to secretary Santosh Solanki, the swimmers presented attractive postures of Jal Yoga.

Ayurveda College organises yoga practice session

Government Dhanwantari Ayruveda Medical College organised a yoga practice programme under the aegis of the Ayush ministry of the Union Government and Ayush department of the State Government. Principal Dr JP Chourasiya said yoga practice reduces stress of daily life and keep us fit. The programme was held at the premises of the college at Mangalnath Road at 5.45 am. Media in-charge Dr Prakash Joshi and convener Dr Rakesh Nimje were present.

Celebration at KV

The International Day of Yoga organised in the Kendra Vidyalaya by conducting two sessions. In the beginning session, yoga exercises followed by Asanas (Tadasana, Vjrasan, Bhujang Asan, Padmasan, Vajrasan etc) were performed by principal AB Pandey, along with Vipin Mehta, Shweta Bhalla and L Sood, Sandeep Poundrik and all staff members along with students in the morning assembly itself.Later, during the second session, a meditation session was organized. The authorities of the Ram Chandra Mission Khandelwal briefly described relaxation sand cleanliness technique. The students of class 9h along with the principal and subject teacher performed it with expertise.

INO organises yoga practice

Similarly, International Naturopathy Organisation (INO), yoga practice was conducted by the Surya Foundation and Ayush Mantralaya by 30 yoga experts at different places across the city. According to a spokesperson, over 15000 persons learnt yoga. INO state vice-president Dr Manisha Thakur informed that district co-coordinator Dr Manjushri Jaiswal taught yoga at different places of the city with the help of yoga experts, from June 15 to June 20. Likewise, Dr Rashmi Shrivastava also taught yoga to over 10000 persons in various schools and organisations with the help of yoga teachers. INO organised a concluding session of its yoga promotional programme at Anand Bhavan inVed Nagar from 9 am to 10am, inwhich INO national vice-president Dr Ramesh Tewani was the chief guest.

BJP local unit organises yoga practice

The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party organised a programme on yoga under the guidance of organisation secretary Pradeep Joshi and district BJP head Iqbal Singh Gandhi. The programme was organised at the BJP office ‘Lok Shakti Bhawan’. Media in-charge Virendra Kale informed that party workers practiced yoga under the guidance of yoga guru Pankaj Sharma at 9am.

At Bharatiya College

In another event in Bharatiya Shiksha Mahavidyalaya, Ujjain, a seminar on ‘Yoga se rahe Nirog’ and yoga practice were performed by students. In this event Surya Namaskar, different Yoga positions and ‘pranayam’ were performed and information about Yoga for a healthy life were given to students present.

At LOTI

International Yoga day was celebrated in the premises of Lok Manya Tilak VidhyaVihar senior secondary School. Apart from School students, Swayam Sewaks of the National Service Scheme also participated. Principal Ashok Kadhel informed students about the importance of Yoga in life, and how one could incorporate Yoga in their daily activities. Principal Higher secondary school, Satish Chandra Sharma and other staff were present on the occasion.

Yoga in different places in the city

Shri Chikitsa Parmarthik Nyas organised yoga practice programme on 6.30am, at Subhash Nagar in which Dr Yogendra Tiwari, Dr Sudarshan Kour, Dr Seema Panwar and trust head Ashok Khandelwal threw light on the importance of Yoga. Similarly, ‘Yogada Satsang Dhyan Mandli organised a yoga practice programme from 10 to 11.30 am at Anand Bhawan, at Ved Nagar. Paramhans Dr Avdheshpuri Maharajwas the chief guest of the programme. Kuldeep Arya and Dr Manisha Thakur threw light on the activities of Yogada Satsang Society. Patanjali Yoga Samiti organised group practice with the government Ayush department at Kshir Sagar from 5.45 am to 6.45 am.